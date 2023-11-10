ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man facing a murder charge was booked into jail Thursday after being released from the hospital.
Christopher Lee Soto, 41, was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on a charge of murder, records show. Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Soto, who was pending a medical release for his involvement in the death of a woman who was found in an Alamo mobile home.
At 12:02 p.m., Oct. 30, Alamo police responded to Acacia RV Trailer Park on Business 83 where they saw paramedics tending to a man who was in the living room with injuries.
The body of a woman was found in the rear bedroom of the home with “lacerations to the neck,” police added. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland.
The man, identified as Soto, was transported to a local hospital while police obtained an arrest warrant.