ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man facing a murder charge was booked into jail Thursday after being released from the hospital.

Christopher Lee Soto (Hidalgo County Jail records)

Christopher Lee Soto, 41, was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on a charge of murder, records show. Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Soto, who was pending a medical release for his involvement in the death of a woman who was found in an Alamo mobile home.

At 12:02 p.m., Oct. 30, Alamo police responded to Acacia RV Trailer Park on Business 83 where they saw paramedics tending to a man who was in the living room with injuries.

The body of a woman was found in the rear bedroom of the home with “lacerations to the neck,” police added. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland.

The man, identified as Soto, was transported to a local hospital while police obtained an arrest warrant.