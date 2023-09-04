SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was sentenced to prison last week in the 2021 murder of a 65-year-old woman.

Moises Pena Herrera was sentenced to 40 years in state prison on charges of murder and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County records show.

On Feb. 25, 2021, police found the body of Rosalinda Garcia at a residence on East Texas Avenue in San Juan, previous ValleyCentral reports stated.

The suspect, identified as Herrera, fled the scene of the crime. Eight days later, police conducted a traffic stop on Herrera where he confessed to the crime.

The indictment stated that Herrera killed Garcia by stabbing her with a knife.

Records show that on March 21, Herrera rejected a plea bargain. Two months later, a court found him guilty on the two counts.

His sentencing was held Aug. 30, where he was sentenced to 40 years in state jail on the charge of murder, and 10 years on the charge of tampering with evidence. The sentences are set to run concurrently.

As part of his sentence, he was given a jail credit of 2.4 years.