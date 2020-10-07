Donna man accused of killing girlfriend’s 1-year-old infant

Donna, Texas (KVEO)—A 36-year-old Donna man has been charged with capital murder after he confessed to killing his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child.

On September 22, officers were called to Valley Baptist Micro Hospital in the city of Weslaco in reference to a dead infant.

It was reported to officers that the infant and three other siblings were left in the care of Ubence Ruben Hernandez, the mother’s boyfriend, while she went to the store.

When brought to the hospital, it was reported that the infant had stopped breathing and went unconscious.

An autopsy showed that the infant died from a fractured spine due to blunt force trauma, according to officials with the Donna Police Department.

Officials say Hernandez had a history of being violent and may have been continuously abusing the infant over the course of several months.

Hernandez was charged with one count of capital murder of a person under 10 years old and is expected to appear before Donna Municipal Court Judge Javier Garza on Wednesday afternoon.