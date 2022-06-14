DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man plead guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The county’s news release said Daniel Vega, 46, was sentenced for Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child, the victim was 10 years of age which carried 30 years for Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child,

Another victim was 7 years of age and carried 20 years for Indecency With a Child. The next victim was age 14 years and carried 30 years for Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child, and lastly another victim age 10.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The case went before the Honorable Judge Bobby Flores of the 139th District Court. The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Division Assistant District Attorneys Laura Rodriguez and Nicole Rodriguez with help from the Donna Police Department, Safe H.A.V.E.N., Doctors Hospital at Renaissance; and Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo and Starr Counties.

“The road to healing will be long for these four victims but I hope they will find peace in knowing this criminal will be behind bars for the next three decades,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. “I commend ADA’s Laura Rodriguez and Nicole Rodriguez for obtaining a guilty plea and ensuring this violent offender will never hurt a child again.”

Daniel Vega was a family friend of all four victims and were abused by Vega at his home in Donna when they were left alone with him.