HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Donna has issued a boil water notice due to low distribution pressure.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has required the city to boil its water prior to consumption. That includes washing hands and face, brushing teeth, and drinking.

Persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Individuals are encouraged to buy bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice.

Any questions can be directed to the City of Donna Water Department at 956-464-4861.