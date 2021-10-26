Donna ISD’s first female superintendent hopes to inspire students and staff

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Sept. 12 the Donna Independent School District Board of Trustees voted for the first woman as the sole finalist for superintendent.

Now, Angela Dominguez discussed with ValleyCentral what her goals are for the district and how she plans to inspire students and staff.

Angela Dominguez has been a teacher, athletic coach, and was a principal at all levels, and was an assistant and deputy superintendent before accepting her new position as Superintendent of Donna ISD.

“I feel like I want to see women really striving for those top positions and not holding back,” said Dominguez.

She said she was stunned to learn she was the first female superintendent for the district but it was something she was prepared for based on the barriers of her career field.

“Women in the superintendency are actually very rare in this state, as a whole. So I knew going into this field it is a male-dominated field and oftentimes the opportunities are limited,” said Dominguez.

In her new role, Dominguez said she wants to strive to make the district an A rating and help students graduate with multiple options ahead of them.

“The number one outcome for us in K through 12 education is to graduate students ready for the opportunities they want,” said Dominguez.

This is something Selina Maydon, a nail tech teacher at Donna High School, said she wants for her all-girl classroom.

“I feel like by there being a female superintendent now that’s something they can look up to now,” said Maydon.

Superintendent Dominguez said the role she wants is to help advocate for all staff and students and by staying visible.

“I think what teachers and students will see is that I’m going to be there and I will know what’s happening because I’m in the classroom,” said Dominguez.