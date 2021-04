DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — Donna ISD partnered up with HEB, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 and the city of Donna to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will distribute Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine at Donna High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration has reached capacity. However, residents may continue to visit HEB’s vaccine website for future clinics.