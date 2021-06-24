Donna ISD Superintendent named Region One Superintendent of the Year

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — Donna Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent has been named Region One Superintendent of the Year for 2021.

Dr. Hafedh Azaiez has been with the district for three years.

“I’m honored and humbled to have been chosen for this prestigious recognition,” Dr. Azaiez said in a release. “What our district accomplished over the last three years is nothing short of amazing and a lot of credit goes out to everyone involved.”

The award, sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), recognizes outstanding Texas superintendents for achievement and excellence in public school administration.

Regional winners from across the state will be interviewed. Then five finalists will be chosen by TASB’s State Selection Committee in August. The state winner will be announced in September.