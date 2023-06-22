DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students at the Donna Independent School District participated in internships around the community as part of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

The district’s CTE program allows students to pursue a career pathway while gaining long term skills and certifications.

Donna ISD’s CTE Summer Bridge Program offered students a Principles of Agriculture course and a Health Science Theory course.

“We’re thrilled to offer these opportunities to our students and believe they will benefit greatly from industry exposure,” Donna ISD stated in a social media post.

The Principles of Agriculture course allowed for 8th grade students to participate at the Donna Animal Shelter, where they received hands-on experience with pets.

The Health Science Theory course provided a group of 11th graders a one-week internship at Valley Grande Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, New Life Assisted Living, Mi Hacienda Adult Day Care Center and Richard’s Pharmacy.

The program offers courses in various careers including business, education, human services, arts, law and public service.