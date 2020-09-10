Donna ISD student killed in accident remembered for her smile

"She was a tremendous person, and she's gone too soon," a basketball coach remembers her fallen student

DONNA, Texas — Tragedy is turning to remembrance for a tremendous girl.

On Monday, 14-year-old Liza Cavazos lost her life after a drunk driver hit her, an unidentified 15-year-old boy, and a dog while they were walking in Edinburg.

The 15-year-old survived but Cavazos and the dog tragically died at the scene.

“When I heard the news it was a shock,” said Erica Molina, Cavazos’s basketball coach at Donna North High School. “It’s a really tough thing to react to.”

Molina served as Cavazos’s coach at Donna North where Liza was the basketball team’s starting point guard. She also competed on the school’s cross country team.

On the court she wore #2 but from what Molina described, she was #1 to everyone she met.

“She was a terrific kid,” stated Molina. “She was a tremendous athlete and great to be around.”

Aside from her athletic ability, Molina says her smile and sense of humor were appreciated by everyone around her.

“She was a goofy kid. She always had a way of making us laugh,” Molina said. “But when it was time to put in work, she went all in.”

Molina stated that coaches, teachers, and other personnel at the school were supportive of Cavazos. The large group around her is now mourning her loss.

“I’m definitely not the only one affected by this,” said Molina. “It’s tough for all of us.”

After learning the news of Cavazos’s passing, Molina set up a GoFundMe page for Liza’s family.

“I didn’t hesitate to do it,” Molina proclaimed.

Molina did not express anger over the incident but did say that it was preventable.

“It definitely wasn’t necessary, there’s Lyft, there’s Uber, there’s so many different methods of getting home safely,” said Molina. “This tragedy could have prevented.”

Molina says that the community should remember her smile and all the good things about her.

“It’s tough to talk about, but if we can find a way to help her [family] and donate money, that will keep her memory alive,” said Molina.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.