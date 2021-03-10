COVID-19 RGV Information

Donna ISD schedules second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

by: Samantha Garza

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County in partnership with Donna ISD scheduled a second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Friday, March 12.

The clinic is only for residents that received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 12 at Donna High School.

The second-dose clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bennie LaPrade Stadium in Donna. Donna ISD is asking the public to arrive at the time scheduled on their wristband, if you forgot the appointment time then arrive at the approximately same time as the first dose.

Those who are eligible to receive their second dose must take a valid photo ID and their vaccination cards issued on Feb. 12. If the patient lost their COVID-19 vaccine card, their name must be in the registration system in order to receive the vaccine.

Residents are asked to enter through the intersection of Victoria Road and Wood Avenue.

