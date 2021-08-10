Donna ISD releases first ‘Mask Up’ campaign video

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Donna ISD released the first video of its “Mask Up” campaign on Tuesday.

The video features district teachers, staff, and students calling for all Donna ISD members to wear masks.

Governor Abbott recently issued an executive order saying schools do not have the authority to mandate masks.

ValleyCentral spoke to members of the school district about the video.

“I know that it’s not mandatory to wear a mask but we highly encourage our staff and our students so we give protection to ourselves and our students,” said Donna High School Principal Deborah Medrano.

In the video, members of the community say they choose to “mask up” to protect those that they love in school — and at home.

“Of course everyone wants to go do the high school experience but it’s hard because of COVID,” said Madalyn Park, Donna High School senior. “It’s important that if we do come back, that the students come back— that we wear our masks because the cases are going up.”

Donna ISD says this is only the first of a series of videos to be released.

Click here to see the full video.