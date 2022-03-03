DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District announced its “Science on Saturday”.

The district’s news release said students from Kinder to 12th grade are invited to attend the free event on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The community event will feature science presentations, make and take experiments, self-guided tours, hands-on fun, and educational activities for the whole family.

The event will be held at the Texas A&M University Higher Education Center located at 6200 Tres Lagos Blvd. in McAllen.