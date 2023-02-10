DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Education Agency announced Friday that a conservator assigned to the Donna Independent School District has been removed.

The removal was effective as of Friday, according to a release from Donna ISD.

Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez said she and School Board President Jose L. Valdez received a letter from TEA notifying them of the decision early Friday morning.

TEA appointed a conservator to the district in February 2018 to directly oversee district operations.

“The Donna ISD Board of Trustees has consistently maintained high standards and ethical practices,” Dominguez said. “We appreciate that TEA has acknowledged this work and determined that there is no longer a need for state oversight.”

She added that the decision to remove the conservator does not mean the district will stop ensuring all policies and procedures remain in compliance.

“Although we acknowledge and realize the oversight is over, we will remain vigilant in achieving our number one outcome, which is to graduate all students ready for college, career, or the military,” the district release stated.