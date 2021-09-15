Donna ISD names superintendent finalist

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral)— The Donna Independent School District Board of Trustees voted the first woman as a sole finalist as superintendent on Tuesday.

The board made the unanimous vote to have Angela Dominguez as the sole finalist for the superintendent search. Trustees must wait 21 days to officially hire Dominguez.

In May, Dr. Hafedh Azaiez announced he would leave his position at Donna ISD to become Round Rock ISD’s superintendent.

Dominguez is set to be the first woman in Donna ISD history to serve as superintendent. She has 26 years of public education under her belt, in which she served as a teacher, principal, and district administrator.

“On behalf of the entire Donna ISD School Board, we want to welcome Angela Dominguez as Donna ISD’s next Superintendent of Schools,” Dr. Maricela Valdez said.

Dominguez said in a statement that her first priorities involve visiting schools and meeting with staff to gather feedback.

“I value the work that the Board, employees, families, and partners have already done to serve and support our students and I know that together we will make sure that Donna ISD is the best school district in the Rio Grande Valley,” she said.

She received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Dartmouth College and a Master of Science in Education Administration from Texas A&M Kingsville.

