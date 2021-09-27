Donna ISD mourns loss of police chief

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District is mourning the loss of the district’s police chief.

Daniel Walden died Monday morning at the age of 53 after serving 13 years with the district’s police department, including four years as police chief.

Law enforcement colleagues chimed in on Monday to mourn Walden’s passing.

“Chief Daniel Walden from Donna ISD PD was a great human being that impacted many police officer lives, and leaders including me,” said Juan Gonzalez, former San Juan Police Chief on Twitter. “He was full of wisdom and knowledge.”

Walden is remembered fondly by colleagues for specializing in classes related to mental health, school-based lawa enforcement, firearms, and sexual assault/family violence.

“Those who knew him well say Chief Walden cared about his job and all his officers and security personnel,” Donna ISD said in a release. “He was always willing to help someone out and was known for the saying ‘amigo’ to those closest to him.”

Before serving with Donna ISD, Walden worked with the Donna Police Department starting in 1998.

Walden is survived by his two sons, Daniel and Isaiah.