Donna ISD issues pay raises to recruit teachers, prevent staffing shortages

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — The Donna Independent School District (ISD) will be giving their employees a pay raise for the upcoming school year, this came as part of efforts from the district to prevent staffing shortages and recruit more interest.

Laura Escobar and Alizia Gonzalez, 4th grade teachers at J.P. LeNoir Elementary, says they feel excitement as they will receive their pay raises after a tough year.

“There’s people working for you, us teachers and that feels good to know they are looking out for us,” said Escobar.

“Like you mentioned it makes us feel that our hard work isn’t going unnoticed,” said Gonzalez

The raise comes as the Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez says their plan is to prevent staff shortages and recruit for the next school year.

“If we can somehow manage to recruit the highly effective, the best talent out there and then try to retain them by awarding them then we can keep those highly effective teachers happy,” said Dr. Azaiez.

While Gonzalez adds how beneficial the pay raise will be for all staff members, “it’s really important because there’s been in the past a high turnover because teachers want to leave to the high paying districts.”

Cindy Gonzalez who’s also a 4th-grade teacher at J.P. LeNoir Elementary says the pay raise was well deserved after they spent their own money on some school supplies when students and teachers were doing remote learning.

“If we needed to get another monitor so our teaching could be facilitated we were going to do it. So I feel that yes we did spend but as teachers, we go above and beyond for our students,” said Gonzalez.

The pay raise Dr. Azaiez says it will be given to their employees in all their schools.

“We were able to give pay raises this year 25 hundred dollars for our teachers and depending on the category some staff got 3 percent other staff got up 9 percent and the reason we do it is to stay competitive,” said Dr. Azaiez.

Donna ISD says the raise will rank them 3rd compared to last year’s ranking of 5th in the teacher salary plan comparisons throughout Rio Grande Valley school districts. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD is ranked number 1 followed by Mission CISD.