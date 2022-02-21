HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Donna ISD released a statement with little details regarding an incident that reportedly happened at Donna North High School and was recorded on video.

A graphic video showing a “student” falling from an interior second-story walkway was circulating on social media Monday morning. The video was said to have taken place at Donna North High School.

The 16-second video begins with a person falling and bouncing off the floor. Adults then rush to aid the person.

The district issued a statement regarding the matter with little detail, saying “Donna ISD administration was made aware of a Donna North High School student who was involved in an incident.”

The statement did not disclose details of the incident, but assured that the district is “looking into the nature of [the] matter.”

The district concluded the statement by noting that their policy does not allow for comment on student-related issues “as to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation regarding this matter.”

The condition of the person remains unknown.