DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This school year, the Donna Independent School District has added mini libraries to every elementary and middle school classroom.

Every library comes with furniture and a large selection of books for students to enjoy.

Salazar Elementary School principal Janie Alanzi says students at Salazar have a large assortment of books to choose from.

“Every single teacher in the district received a classroom library of four to five-hundred books, and fully furnished. our teachers were super pleased and excited. our kiddos are excited as well,” she said.

Norma Perez, a kindergarten teacher at Salazar Elementary, says that compared to a traditional library setting, the mini library allows her students to comfortably enjoy the books.

“I think right now it makes them feel like they’re at home because they get to have this little library area, where they can sit and enjoy each other as they do at home,” Perez said.

Kelly Salinas, a student in Mrs. Perez’s classroom told us that her favorite part of the mini library is the small couch that came with it.

Caelyn Gilnack, a fifth grader at Salazar Elementary, says her favorite part of the library is the large selection of books.

“There are a lot of books, like a lot of genres. So, whatever I want to read at the moment they have a book about it. I don’t really get interrupted when I’m reading there,” Caelyn said.

The libraries were funded with ESSER funds, the emergency covid money given to schools across the country by Congress.