DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna ISD is starting construction on a new welding shop at Donna North High School.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Wednesday for the new outdoor facility.

The shop will be 2,300 square ft. and provide 15 welding booths for students.

The new shop will allow students to learn welding at Donna North.

In addition, the welding program will help students earn 29 dual credit hours at South Texas College and become certified with the American Welding Society.