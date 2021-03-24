Donna ISD, H-E-B partner to vaccinate district employees

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — The Donna Independent School District and H-E-B have partnered to administer vaccines to district employees.

The clinic will take place at the Donna North High School, located at 7250 Valverde Road, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Approximately 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, said the release.

The release mentions district employees had the opportunity to express their interest through the school’s online platform that was emailed earlier this week. The link will provide additional information.

Donna ISD will also be hosting a clinic for Hidalgo County.