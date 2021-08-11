Donna ISD Fills the Bus for the upcoming school year

DONNA, Texas — On Saturday the Donna Independent School District held its 7th annual Fill the Bus School Supply Drive at the Walmart on Salinas Boulevard.

Supply donations were received from Donna shoppers as well as visitors from surrounding cities. One Weslaco resident helped fill the bus with some school supplies saying she just wanted to help the students.

“I just donated just to help a child in need. Right now there’s a lot of people struggling, so if I could help, I could help,” said Weslaco resident Mary Anciso.

Schools supplies donated ranged from boys and girls school uniforms, shoes, backpacks, and other types of supplies.

For those who did not get a chance to stop by the event, donations are still being accepted at the Donna ISD Student Engagement Department located at 904 Hester Avenue.

For more information call 956-461-4322.