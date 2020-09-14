Donna ISD distributes Meals on Wheels to students in need

DONNA, Texas — The Donna Independent School District is closing the gap for students needing meals but are not able to travel to a campus to get them.

Even though students are learning virtually, the district is visiting with their students to see what is working and what is not as they navigate an online semester. That includes distributing meals throughout the district to school aged children in need.

Dr. Hafedh Aziez, Donna ISD superintendent, “We want to make sure our students are receiving their meals. I know that some of them may not have the means to go through the different distribution of meals so we’re trying to get closer to them.”

Donna ISD plans to continue the meal distribution through this week.