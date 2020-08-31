Donna ISD begins Neighborhood Registration on Wheels

DONNA, Texas — The Donna Independent School District (ISD) announced additional help for the district’s parents.

The district said if parents have not yet registered their child for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, they may do so on Sept. 1-3.

Donna ISD announced the kick off the Neighborhood Registration On Wheels. Registration will continue through Thursday, Sept. 3.

The district said a valid picture ID and proof of address is required to register students.

Please see flyer for details on locations and times.