DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna ISD Scholarship Program announced scholarship money for high school students of the city’s high schools: Donna High School, Donna North High School, and the 3D Academy.

The district’s news release said there is a minimum of $1,000 award for qualifying students.

To apply visit https://forms.gle/ZgGZXejEX5kpets5A.

What is needed?

Copy of the student’s transcript

Copy of attendance record

Two letters of recommendation

The district added the student must have attended a high school in Donna ISD, 3 out of 4 years inclusive of the 10th through 12th grades.

Must be a qualified graduating senior planning on attending a college, university, or technical school within one year after graduation.

The actual number of scholarships given depends on the number of applicants and the amount raised for the scholarship fund.

The last day to submit the application is March 25 at 4 p.m.

For more information CLICK HERE or students can visit their respective school’s Go Center or call 956-464-1700 extension 7485.