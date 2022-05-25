DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A day after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde in which 19 students and two staff members were killed, Donna ISD announced several measures that the district will take in an effort to ensure student safety.

In a media release, Donna ISD announced that backpacks will not be allowed at any of the campuses. Accessibility to campuses will be limited to guardians who can display proper identification.

They added that “additional safety support” will be placed at each of the campuses.

“As the end of the school year draws near, we want you to know that protecting our students, staff and faculty are our top priority and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that our campuses continue to remain safe,” Donna ISD stated in the release.

Donna ISD also asked that parents and guardians speak with their children about the things they’re hearing at school, discussing the seriousness of teasing, cyberbullying and spreading rumors. They are encouraged to report suspicious activity to an adult at school, or by using the Anonymous Alert system.