DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a former Rio Grande Valley high school coach is raising funds after he died Tuesday.

Juan Carlos Martinez, 55, worked as a soccer and football coach at Donna High School for 30 years but Martinez suffered a stroke and seizure in September, losing the ability to move the right side of his body, according to a GoFundMe drive set up to help his family.

Schilache Martinez, the coach’s son, is organizing the GoFundMe fundraiser.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had surpassed $7,000 toward its goal of $12,000, which the family said would be needed for funeral costs and other expenses.

“As his son, my only concern is keeping our family safe and secure, as it has been my dad’s only concern for my entire life,” Schilache Martinez wrote on the fundraiser page. “I have been out of work during this time to see to my family’s needs, and we need help.”

Donations from the GoFundMe fundraiser go directly to the family and will be used toward Martinez’s funeral expenses.

A visitation was scheduled for Thursday in Donna at Vaughn Funeral Home, which is in charge of services.

According to his online obituary, services for Martinez are set for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph Catholic, 306 S. Salinas Blvd., in Donna; and at 11 a.m. Friday at 11 a.m. at Val Verde Memorial Gardens, 6200 N. Val Verde Road in Donna.