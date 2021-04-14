Donna High School twins make history in the Army

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — Twins from Donna North High School are making history as the first female twins to go into infantry on the buddy system.

After meeting with an Army recruiter and eventually making history.

Valeria and Valentina Valdez first met with an Army recruiter and are now changing the narrative for young girls wanting to join the army.

“We’re twins opening up doors for other females to join in the infantry section,” said Valarie Valdez.

U.S. Army SGT. Erik Ramirez and Staff Sergeant (SSG) Colton Sparks said they’re proud to see history being made as the girls are the first female twins to go into infantry on the buddy system.

“The ones that they chose were the infantry positions which was an eye opener for me because not many women choose that infantry right but for two set of twins you know two girls to choose that is just like incredible,” said United States Sergeant (SGT) Erik Ramirez.

Valeria explains, from their understanding, they will get to go to basic training together and be in the same unit.

The accomplishment didn’t come easy. They both had to make high scores on their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test to qualify for a unique program.

“They took the ASVAB, and they both scored so high that they both met the requirements for this option because not everyone can be a part of the buddy program,” said SGT Ramirez.

The twins will be heading to Fort Benning, Georgia in July for basic training.