HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The ex-Police Chief for the City of Donna has responded to his termination, following a statement released by the city manager.

ValleyCentral received a statement from Donna City Manager, Frank Perez, Monday afternoon in regards to the terminations of ex-Chief of Police, Gilbert Guerrero.

Perez explained in the statement that the termination had to do with how the ex-chief handled a possible threat following the Uvlade school shooting.

Guerrero reached out to ValleyCentral and says that that is not the case.

“City Manager Frank Perez failed to conduct a proper investigation … I never gave an order to stop the investigation, but Mr. Perez continues to follow the directives given to him by Councilman David Moreno who is behind my termination,” said Guerrero.