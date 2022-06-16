DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Special council meeting in Donna was dismissed after 3 of 4 council members did not show up.

Credit: Iris Karami KVEO

“Ladies and gentlemen, no quorum, no meeting–I don’t know what to say,” said Rick Morales, Donna city mayor.

Donna city councilmembers were slated to consider re-instating terminated now ex-police chief, Gilbert Guerrero on Thursday.

Guerrero was fired last week over his handling of an investigation looking into a threat at Donna High School, but only commissioner Richie Moreno was present at the meeting.

Moreno spoke to Guerrero’s termination calling it unjust.

“Personally to me again there was no due process and I don’t like that when someone gets fired you need a due process,” said Moreno. “Bring in someone from the outside to investigate what happened and decide from there.”

Now, Donna residents turn to city interim manager, Frank Perez, for answers.

Perez fired Guerrero claiming he did not properly investigate the school threat, but it was not only Guerrero’s position city council members were set to discuss this evening, they were also slated to consider Perez’s position.

Credit: Iris Karami KVEO

While Perez says he does not know what will come next, said he believes things in the city of Donna are fine.

“I think we have the best of everything right now, our city is functioning perfectly we’ve got beautiful patrol out in the community things are going along splendidly,” said Perez.

“The community says different! We have signatures, we have it on Change.org, and obviously, the community wants our chief back,” said Linda Munoz, a resident attempting to speak with Perez. “It’s just ridiculous we can all see that it’s politics.”

KVEO reached out to Guerrero for comment after the meeting but he did not respond. We also reached out to absent council member Oscar Gonzalez, but he also gave no response.

Donna’s city council is set to have a regular meeting on June 21 at 5:30 p.m., but it remains unclear what items will be on the agenda.