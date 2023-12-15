DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Donna and the Donna Police Department are hosting a Christmas Posada this week.

The holiday event will begin with a parade at 1 p.m. Saturday at City Square Park. The posada will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will include vendors, snow, and children’s rides.

At the park, the Donna Police Department will also be holding their “Blue Santa” event, where they will be giving out toys to children.

The posada will include special guest Daniel Adam Warrior, as well as musical performances from Solido, Jay Sol, Grupo Peluffo and the Ybarra Boyz.