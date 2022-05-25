DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Lord’s Christian Center is still picking up the pieces after this week’s severe weather. The church sustained major damage early Tuesday morning after strong winds and rain caused the roof to completely collapse.

Shelia Maldonado is an engineer for the church and was staying overnight with her daughter to prepare for services the next morning. Around 2 A.M Maldonado heard a sound she’ll never forget.

“We heard some loud noise which we thought was the thunder,” Maldonado said. “And all of a sudden we heard another one.”

Maldonado and her daughter soon went into the church’s main auditorium and were not prepared for what they saw next.

“She walks in and she turns on the light and we see it and we were just there shocked,” Maldonado said.

Seeing their beloved church in ruins has been hard for the congregation. Now the church is waiting on an inspection from the City of Donna to find out if the building can be saved.

“It’s kind of hard, we don’t want to hear those words,” said Pastor Yadira Martinez. “But we are not going to stop our plans to reconstruct.”

On top of the damaged building the church also lost $50,000 of equipment. But despite this major setback, Martinez tells ValleyCentral she’s just glad no one was hurt.

“If we would have had it on Sunday, we have a lot of people here on Sunday and maybe worse things could have happened,” Martinez said.” Thank God that nobody was inside, it’s one of the things that we praise God for.”

While this church community plans for what’s next, they are still holding on to hope.

“I know that God has a plan and I know that everything happens for a reason but that is why we are happy we’re still holding on to our joy,” Martinez said.

So far the church has collected about $5,000 in donations to help fix some of the damages. To donate you can contact the church at 956-461 0476