CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Donated funds to Precinct One in Cameron County became a pressure point in the latest commissioner’s court meeting.

Founder of Great American Clean Up, John Rourke, says he can’t believe the actions of the Cameron Commissioners after they criticized Precinct One Constable Norman Esquivel after officials, Border Patrol leaders, and volunteers picked up around 10.6 tons of trash along the riverbanks near the Fort Brown Memorial Golf Course in Brownsville.

“It looks like we’re in a battle here and I just don’t understand it,” Rourke said. “It was kind of shocking to not have the judge out there, but the judge had a whole lot to say about what we did and how we did it and had nothing to do with it.”

During the September 12 commissioners meeting, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said, “I think this is a political event constable, and to put under the guise of helping out or cleaning up without getting other parties involved it’s very concerning to me.”

The group says the mission is not only to clean up an area that is devastated by illegal immigration but to shine a light on the failures of the Biden administration.

“I understand I have upset some people, by asking these questions but I think it’s incumbent upon me to ask those questions regardless of who the individual is whether they’re one party or the other. Political is one thing public benefit is something else,” Trevino said.

Constable Esquivel argues that politics has nothing to do with it.

Esquivel says the funds would be used for upgraded gear, tasers, and funding for programs like bullying presentations in area schools.

“So, this year, they chose the Southern Texas here in Cameron County and I said I’ll gladly accept and help out in those efforts I’m sorry you feel that this was a politically incline event but to me, it’s not,” Esquivel said.

County Commissioners motioned to table the situation.

“You go out anywhere and work in 107-degree temperatures picking up other people’s garbage it’s disgusting, it was hot, and we didn’t deserve what we got,” Rourke said.

County commissioners say they are waiting for a list of items on what these funds will be used for.

Once that list is made that will be discussed in a later commissioners meeting.