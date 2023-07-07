HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS4 and NBC23 will be on the road Wednesday and Thursday for the Hunger Free Summer initiative.

The two-day event aims to feed children who struggle with food insecurity during the summer months when they are out of school.

According to the Feeding America website, more than 22 million children depend on school breakfast and lunch programs.

Benefits Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is hosting the event. The Food Bank has grown to be the largest charity in South Texas. According to its website, 146,000 people in the Valley experience food insecurity.

On a weekly basis, the food bank feeds 76,079 people.

To help feed these students and their families with donations click below or text HUNGER4444 to 44-321 or HUNGER2323 to 44-321.

Monetary and food donations will be accepted.