DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Fire Department confirmed a fire near the Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna.

The flames are reported on Victoria Road and Business 83 near the Don-Wes flea market, according to the Donna Fire Department.

(Courtesy: Penny Kloepfer)

Weslaco Fire Station Three confirmed that firefighters are on the scene to extinguish the large fire.

Donna Commissioner David Moreno was at the scene and captured the flames on the building.

ValleyCentral’s Bryan Still reports winds in Weslaco to be heading South East at 18 mph.