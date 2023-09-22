HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Domestic violence not only affects those who are abused, but it can also affect friends and family members.

According to the Department of Justice, domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to have power and control over the other.

According to EzperanzaUnited.org, 37.5% of women living in border towns have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime.

In 2022 alone, over 9,300 domestic violence cases were reported in Hidalgo County.

Community Education Director for the Family Crisis Center in Harlingen, Jacklyn Medrano, said the abuse happens anywhere from seven to 12 times before the victim steps out and asks for help.

“One of the largest reasons that victims stay in abusive relationships is the fear,” Medrano said. “So, behind closed doors, we never know what’s been said, what’s been done, a lot of it could be threats, either to the victim could be threats to their family.”

If you know or suspect that someone is a victim of domestic violence, it is important to show the victim they are not alone and to show them that there are resources that can help them.

There are many resources in the community like free and confidential counseling for victims, shelter, legal advocacy, and a 24-hour hotline, amongst others.

Abusers use several tactics to scare their victims into staying including intimidation, manipulation, humiliation, and many others.

“They’ll isolate them, they don’t go see their family, they can hang out with their friends,” Medrano said. “They typically just want them to have that, that control over them, where they can go, where they can go, who they see who they don’t see what they wear, you know, what they can’t wear, who they talk to.”

Some other signs victims may showcase include bruises or cuts, getting startled if someone gets too close, or having a hard time trusting people.