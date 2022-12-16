BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 1,800 people are seen by Mujeres Unidas on a yearly basis.

Sadly, the agency said, the number of cases goes up during the holiday season, and that number is only the victims that come forward.

Many cases during this season are due to the financial stress of the season. Brownsville Police Investigator Martin Sandoval said the department receives 10 to 12 calls for domestic violence a day.

He said the number increases by 5 to 8 percent during the holidays.

“A lot of people out there do not have the means to provide the Christmas that they want for their kids and without having the resources to do that, that’s when tensions start to build up in the household,” Sandoval said.

Some police departments said the number of victims reporting is decreasing, but at Mujeres Unidas, they’re seeing an increase in people calling for information and crisis intervention.

There are many resources available to the public through the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Family Crisis Center, or you can call or visit the Mujeres Unidas online.

The agency also offers an emergency shelter for families, where victims can have a safe place to escape a hostile environment.

Social Services Director for Mujeres Unidas Cecelia Mata said they guarantee privacy when calling the hotline, and all information will remain discreet.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse call Mujeres Unidas at 956-630-4878 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

If in immediate danger Mujeres Unidas urges people to call 9-1-1.