DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday night responded to a domestic disturbance call in rural Donna.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra reported on social media at 11:02 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Moonstone Drive.

Deputies saw the husband attempting to strike his wife using his vehicle, according to the sheriff.

Deputies fired their weapons striking the husband, he was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.