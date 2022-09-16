BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta will be in Brownsville Saturday as part of the Juntos Se Puede tour.

The event will include live music by Las Cafeteras, free food and screen printing by Cruz Ortiz. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1010 Mexico Blvd in Brownsville.

Huerta and O’Rourke will also visit McAllen, Nueces County and San Antonio. The aim of the tour is to unite Texans on issues such as education, health care, worker rights and women’s rights.

The duo will also speak about the importance of getting out to vote.

At 92-years-old Huerta has led as a civil rights activist fighting alongside Cesar Chavez for labor rights and equality, especially for farm workers. As part of these efforts, Huerta founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation and United Farm Workers of America where she continues her advocacy today.

Through this tour, Huerta and O’Rourke aim to help Texans “overcome Abbott’s extremism as nearly 60% of voters say the state is going in the wrong direction under his failed leadership,” a news release from O’Rourke’s campaign reads.