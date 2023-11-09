BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cinemark North Brownsville Dollar Movies 10 is set to permanently close its doors today.

The 30-year-old theater has become a staple to the Brownsville community over the decades.

“It is short notice,” Maria Carolina, General Manager of Movies 10 said. “We are to be out of the theater by the 17th but the actual theater business will close [Thursday].”

Former Mayor of Brownsville, Trey Mendez, regarded the closure as an “end of an era.”

The last movie at Movies 10 will be played at 7:55 p.m. A list of other films and showtimes at Movies 10 can be viewed online.

ValleyCentral reached out to Cinemark for comment on the theater closure but has not yet received a response.