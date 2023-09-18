MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Valley brothers were sentenced to prison for trafficking narcotics through the U.S. Postal Service, federal officials announced.

Jesus Manuel Castillo Jr., 28 from Monte Alto, will serve 10 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.

At Jesus’s hearing, the court heard that he was involved in transporting multiple packages of narcotics over the course of several months.

According to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, in June 2020, authorities identified two USPS packages that Jesus shipped to San Antonio which contained one pound of meth.

In November 2020, Jesus was also caught mailing a package to Florida that contained a pound of cocaine, Hamdani added.

Investigation revealed Jesus’s older brother, Agustin Castillo, 38, would also package, sell and transport drugs.

Agustin pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs through the mail and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Jesus was taken into custody Monday and will serve 10 years in prison.