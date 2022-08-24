MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Mexican men were arrested on charges of attempting to export wildlife.

Jonathan Roberto Rojas-Casados, 32, Roberto Rojas-Ramirez, 50, and Roberto Angel Roman-Alvarez, 27, were indicted on Tuesday in connection to the transport of the animals, a news release from the Department of Justice stated.

According to the release, the men allegedly attempted to transport 160 animals out of the United States to Mexico.

On Aug. 3, the men were driving two vehicles into the Hidalgo Port of Entry attempting to travel into Mexico.

Rojas-Casados and Roman-Alvarez were together in a Ford Econoline, the release stated, while Rojas-Ramirez followed in a separate vehicle.

Both vehicles were sent for an inspection and inside the Ford, authorities discovered two boxes that contained the animals. Among the animals found in the container were 10 ball pythons, 6 poison dart frogs, 10 emperor scorpions and 2 Russian tortoises.

Rojas-Ramirez is accused of picking up the boxes and loading them into the vehicle and contacting Rojas-Casados for assistance in exchange for payment.

Some of the animals contained in the container are allegedly classified as “Appendix II wildlife in the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flaura,” the release stated.

The charges state that none of the men had a license or permission to export the wildlife from the United States.

The men face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, the DOJ stated.