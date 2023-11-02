McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man nicknamed “El Blunt” has been ordered to over four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Department of Justice.

Juan Manuel Teran Jr., aka El Blunt of Alton, pleaded guilty to his charges June 22.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Teran to serve 4.7 years in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

Juan Manuel Teran Jr./ Hidalgo County Records

According to the Department of Justice, Teran had a history of robbery, repeated assaults on women and a felony drug possession. In imposing the sentence, the judge found that Teran was trafficking narcotics at the time that he possessed the firearms.

In January, law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in McAllen. The incident resulted in an arrest warrant for Terran for assault on a pregnant person.

During his arrest, authorities found Terran to be in possession of meth, cocaine, marijuana, Alprazolam, Clonazepam and heroin. He also had two firearms.

As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition per federal law.