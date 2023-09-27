McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo couple has been arrested for selling protected wildlife under The Big Cat Public Safety Act, authorities say.

Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan, 29, and his wife Deyanira Garza, 28, appeared in federal court Wednesday for selling and transporting a margay and a jaguar, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a release.

According to a criminal complaint, Gutierrez-Garza sold a margay cub for $7,500 in late August at a local Academy Sports and Outdoors parking lot.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Gutierrez-Galvan attempted to sell a jaguar cub to the same individual, the release stated.

Gutierrez-Galvan instructed Garza to bring a case of cash from their residence to the location.

Before Garza could arrive to deliver the cash to her husband, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and discovered the money.

Neither Gutierrez-Garza or Garza possess a license to buy, sell, trade or transport exotic animals such as margays and jaguars.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Big Cat Public Safety Act was enacted to end the private ownership of big cats as pets and prohibit exhibitors from allowing public contact with big cats, including cubs.

The Endangered Species Act also prohibits the importation, exportation, sale and transportation of threatened and endangered species.

Authorities recovered both animals.

If convicted, Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza face up to five years in federal prison and a possible $20,000 maximum fine.