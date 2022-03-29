HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A San Benito man said his dog saved his life this morning after he woke up to find his home on fire.

The fire happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sam Houston Boulevard and Rose Street.

Lonnie Rieck said he was sound asleep but was awakened by his blue heeler Pepper, who he said was anxious and trying to get his attention.

When Rieck got up he looked outside his window to find the reflection of the flames surrounding his house glowing orange on his neighbor’s windows.

“I could see the glow of the flames. Their house wasn’t on fire, it was mine.”

Rieck said he grabbed the keys to his car and his cell phone, then jumped out a window. He said he couldn’t get Pepper to come out of the burning house as she cowered under a table by the window.

“She wouldn’t come out of the house, she was underneath hiding,” Rieck said.

He was certain the dog had died in the blaze, but a few minutes later a fire fighter heard the dog bark, and they entered the home and saved Pepper.

Rieck said he lost everything he owned. The flames destroyed his white wood frame home.

A cause of the fire is still unknown. Friends have set up a Gofundme account to help Rieck.