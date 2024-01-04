PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man is accused of practicing veterinary medicine without a license before injecting a bulldog who later died, documents revealed.

Enrique Rocha was arrested on a charge of veterinarians regulations, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

An officer with the Pharr Police Department received a report on Nov. 16 that Rocha was operating a veterinary service out of his residence. It was discovered that an English Bulldog was taken to him due to it having a swollen paw. Rocha allegedly took the dog into a room and examined him, determining the dog had an ear, eye and paw infection.

Enrique Rocha/Hidalgo County Jail Records

Rocha told police “le dije que no tengo clinica ni concultorio (I dont have a clinic and I don’t have a consulting room),” the affidavit stated.

He added that when people call him for services, he tells them to come on their own will.

Rocha provided the officer with the medication he injected, which was half a cc of Proteler AD and 1 cc of Alin Depot.

“It was reported that a short time after [Rocha] injected the English Bulldog the reported party departed with the English Bulldog and it died,” the document stated.

The Texas board of Veterinary Medicine was contacted by the owner, and responded that Rocha did not hold a license.

Rocha was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Dec. 8 on a $1,000 bond.