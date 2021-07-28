Dog Collar donations needed for Palm Valley Animal Society

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO-TV) — The Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) continues to take in more animals but does not have enough supplies to properly care for the animals.

Julian Whitacre who is the PVAS Development Coordinator said there are currently over 900 dogs at the shelter, which puts collars in high demand.

Whitacre said having collars is important to help identify each dog and take dogs out for a walk.

While dogs at the shelter wait for a permanent home, PVAS’ staff want to make sure each animal is receiving proper care to ensure good health.

“When they stress out their immunity lowers and they can act out and have anger issues because they are stressed and what we try to do at PVAS is give them enrichment,”said Whitacre.

Whitacre said new collars are greatly appreciated but they are also accepting used ones.

Anyone who decides to donate a used collar is asked to make sure it is properly cleaned with soap and warm water.

According to Whitacre, the facility is in need of certain collar sizes.

“We primarily need medium and large collar sizes, the majority of animals that come into our care medium to large-sized dogs,” said Whitacre.

If you would like to donate a collar you can drop it off at the PVAS Trenton Center located at 2501 West Trenton Road in Edinburg or the PVAS Andrews Center located at 2451 N Expressway 281 in Edinburg.

People can also donate virtually through the Primary PVAS Wishlist. Each purchased item will be directly donated and shipped to PVAS.