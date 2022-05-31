MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after her four puppies died after she left them unattended in unsanitary conditions, a police reported stated.

Febe Alcantar was arrested on eight counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Hidalgo County Records.

On May 7, officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Flamingo Ave. in McAllen for a welfare concern after a dead dog was seen in the backyard of a residence.

An officer walked to the backyard and found four dead puppies and a live female dog inside of a kennel. The officer also saw three other dogs outside of the kennel.

Officers made contact with the homeowner, identified as Alcantar, and she said she left her house on May 6 and was at South Padre Island.

She said she left the dogs with enough food and water. Officers advised her that the puppies were dead and she stated she was not returning until May 8.

Alcantar denied access to the backyard to retrieve the dogs, and officers made a forced entry.

An officer stated the dogs food container was full of flies, and their water was green with a “slime” making it unsafe or undrinkable.

The dogs were relieving themselves in a 2×2-foot area of the kennel, where an officer noticed the feces had piled up to four inches tall.

Alcantar told a detective that two of the puppies appeared to have parvo because they had not eaten since May 5. The document stated that Alcantar failed to separate the puppies with parvo and provide them with treatment.

She was issued bonds totaling $12,000.