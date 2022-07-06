MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of slicing at a woman’s neck with a pocket knife was arrested.

On June 20, Antonio Rodriguez, who is also known as Tony Black, was accused of an aggravated assault, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

The victim reported she was at the 1100 block of N. 20th Street in the early morning and began to argue with a woman at the location.

Rodriguez became upset by the argument and asked the woman “If she was an informant,” the criminal complaint states.

The woman replied that she was not an informant for the police.

Rodriguez proceeded to grab the victim and pin her against a fence where he began slicing at her neck with a pocket knife repeatedly, the complaint states.

Three days after the aggravated assault, Rodriguez was met by McAllen police at his residence.

Police had a warrant for his arrest and stated Rodriguez was outside when they arrived.

The officer stated Rodriguez resisted arrest but was eventually detained.

Rodriguez was in possession of a pocket knife during his arrest which may have been used in the aggravated assault.

The weapon will be submitted to evidence.

Rodriguez’s bond for resisting arrest search or transport and aggravated assault was set at $85,000.