countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Doctors warn to take precautions against mosquito borne viruses

Local News

by: Brice Helms

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Health officials in Hidalgo County confirmed four more cases of West Nile virus, as well as three cases of Dengue fever.

Both West Nile virus and Dengue fever are spread through mosquito bites. Symptoms for both viruses are similar to each other.

The symptoms include: headache, a high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness and fatigue, and vision loss.

The best way to avoid contracting these viruses is to avoid mosquitoes, and places they like to be. You can protect yourself from mosquito bites by wearing long sleeve clothing, avoiding standing water and applying bug spray when you go outside.

Doctors say that people tend to let their guard down about mosquitoes toward the winter months, but the threat of these mosquito born illnesses remain.

“With the standing water due to the storms you tend to see mosquitoes. and with the mosquitoes you’re going to get the possibility of getting infected with these two viruses,” said Dr. Robert Martinez, Chief Medical Officer of DHR Health in Edinburg.

Dr. Martinez says that most people who get the West Nile virus and Dengue fever experience very mild cases, and most likely won’t know they have them. For those that do experience symptoms, often times its mild. Very rarely do people have serious reactions to the viruses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday